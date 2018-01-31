Mains of Drum wins top industry award

The Mains of Drum is celebrating another major honour.

The Drumoak-based business has just collected an award from the Garden Centre Association (GCA) for being in the top 10 garden centres in the UK.

It means the company is now a Centre of Excellence.

Mains of Drum was in the top three in the UK and first in Scotland, making it the Scottish Garden Centre of the Year.

The winners were announced at a recent awards ceremony at the Garden Centre Association’s 52nd annual conference which took place in Stratford-upon-Avon.

The GCA said: “The winners of our ‘Garden Centres of Excellence’ awards have all showed they are diligent, committed, enthusiastic and hardworking and are a credit to the horticultural industry and we would like to say a huge congratulations to all of them.”

Craig Forbes, who is Mains of Drum’s operations manager, received the award with his team from the GCA representative and writer and comedian Jo Caulfield, who compered the event.

Among more recent awards, the garden centre won the title of ‘Local Retailer of the Year’ at Trend Magazine’s Life with Style Awards Ceremony 2017.