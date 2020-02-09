Man, 66, dies in Deeside road crash

Police are investigating a fatal road crash in south Deeside.

The two-vehicle incident occurred around 1.45pm on Saturday on the B9077 near Nether Balfour, Kirkton of Durris.

A 66-year-old man died when a blue Seat Leon was in collision with a grey Renault Captur.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved in this collision.

“An investigation is underway and I appeal to anyone who has not yet spoken to my officers, and either witnessed the collision or saw the Seat Leon earlier, to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1857 of February 8.

“Likewise, anyone who may have dashcam footage which could assist our inquiries is urged to come forward.”