A 35-year-old man whose disappearance triggered a large-scale search in Deeside has been found safe and well.

Andrew Gregory had last been seen in the Ballater area around 9am on Friday.

His car was found in Cambus O’May, off the A93 near Ballater.

Extensive searches were launched involving helicopter, mountain rescue teams, specialist police search officers and a dog unit.

Police confirmed he had been traced and thanked everyone involved for their assistance.