Man’s death: ‘not suspicious’

Police have confirmed that the death of a 65-year-old man in the Sauchen area is not being treated as suspicious.

John Thomson’s body was found in a garden on the outskirts of the village on Sunday afternoon.

Detective Inspector David Howieson said: “Inquiries remain ongoing, however at present we are content there is nothing to suggest any suspicious circumstances.

“We are grateful to the community for its support whilst inquiries are carried out and thankful to those members of the public who have contacted police to provide information.”