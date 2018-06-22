Man who survived 15 cardiac arrests thanks medics

An Aberdeenshire father-of-three has thanked ambulance staff after surviving 15 cardiac arrests in three hours.

Ian Clark, 52, who was at home in Elrick, near Westhill, described their efforts as amounting to “a miracle”.

Mr Clark fell and caught his eye socket on the fireplace

Wife Carole called 999 and eldest son Connon, 21, performed CPR until the ambulance crew arrived.

Ian said he suffered three cardiac arrests at his house, three in the ambulance and the rest in the accident and emergency department at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The drama unfolded on August 15 last year.

Ian explained: “I fell and caught my eye socket on the fireplace. That’s when my heart stopped.

“I remember having my soup and then the next thing I know I’m in intensive care. I thought I had been in a crash.

“I wanted to cough, and all my ribs were broken. People were saying I had a cardiac arrest but it didn’t mean anything to me.”

Of his survival, he said: “I was very, very emotional. I felt so lucky to be alive.

“It still gets me emotional today when I think about it. Someone was looking over me that day

“I am 100% thankful to the ambulance service staff. Very, very thankful for the small mercies.”

Ian said he also wanted to thank doctors, nurses and paramedics.

He added: “I might not be here today if it wasn’t for everyone.

“There’s nothing in the world I could give back to them – they saved my life. My heart just stopped. It’s a miracle, definitely a miracle.”

Ian has been recovering at home since August 29.

The ambulance crew of Deborah Cameron and Claire Allan were assisted by Aberdeen’s paramedic response unit, manned by Calum Moir.

Ewan Murray, Scottish Ambulance Service area manager for Grampian, said: “It is great to hear Ian’s story and how he was assisted by the crew at Huntly, and by the paramedic response unit from Aberdeen.

“Our staff, including our call handlers and dispatchers, are trained to deal with life-threatening situations on a daily basis and encounter man challenging incidents.

“They do it day-in, day out with no expectation any reward, so to get thanks from Ian, is wonderful to hear.

“I hope Ian continues his recovery.”