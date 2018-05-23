Mark and Ria enjoy their ‘Royal’ day

A Banchory-based photographer, who has had many Royal commissions over the years at Balmoral, was delighted when a booking came in last year for the Royal Wedding day.

Local couple Ria Cable and Mark Petrie tied the knot on Saturday at Aberdeen’s Marcliffe Hotel and Spa before more than 100 friends and family.

Logan Sangster, who runs Deeside Photographics, first met them last autumn.

He said: “We immediately clicked. Over the next few months, we got to know them that bit better, and it was then I realised they were a lovely couple and fun would be on the agenda on their big day.”

Ria, 31, who runs her own tanning salon, and Mark, 34, who works in the family business Deeside Lifting, both live in Echt.

They only discovered after the announcement of the Royal engagement that they would be sharing their big day with Harry and Meghan.

Logan added: “We had a marvellous day with Ria, Mark and their families. They all have a great sense of humour.”