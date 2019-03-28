Milltimber nursing home praised in inspection report

A Milltimber nursing home has been praised by the Care Inspectorate.

Hawkhill House was inspected in January.

Inspectors assessed two of the five categories, quality of care and support, and quality of supporting people’s wellbeing, with both gaining ‘very good/grade 5’ ratings.

Four categories, including quality of care and support, environment, staffing and management and leadership, were assessed during the last inspection and were rated as ‘good to very good’.

Prior to the visit, the Care Inspectorate sent out 24 questionnaires and received 12 back from residents, families and colleagues who indicated that, overall, they were happy or very happy with the quality of care they receive at Hawkhill House.

The report praised the home on demonstrating ‘major strengths’ in supporting positive outcomes for people, stating, “There were very few areas for improvement.”

Inspectors found there were very good personalised care plans in place for each person..

Mel Shearer, Hawkhill manager, said: “There is a wonderful community spirit at Hawkhill House, with residents, family members and colleagues all working together to make it a great place to be part of, and it’s lovely to see that reflected in the report.

“This rating, which is testament to the hard work of so many people, and the investment that Caring Homes has made in ensuring we have the resources we need to deliver the very best care and support.

“This is so much more than just a job, and I feel honoured to be able to play my part in the work we do every day.”

Last year, three colleagues received top titles in the Scottish Recognition Awards with the Care Newcomer award going to Lissys Astroza, Nurse of the Year to Sarah Borthwick and Meaningful Activities to Jacqueline Zenteno.