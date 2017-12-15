MSP praises local ambulance staff

A North-east MSP has praised the dedication of Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) staff after meeting local crews at the area’s regional HQ.

Aberdeenshire West Conservative Aexander Burnett said the service must be supported by the Scottish Government to continue its life-saving work across the country.

Mr Burnett was given a tour of the facility in Aberdeen and discussed staffing, resources and workload with the local team.

The SNP government recently announced a new training scheme for paramedics amid concerns over the shortage of staff in areas, including Aberdeenshire.

Speaking after his visit, Mr Burnett said: “Our ambulance crews do a fantastic job in very difficult circumstances, saving lives on a daily basis.

“They are often the first responders at emergency incidents such as road accidents and, often, every second can count when it comes to treating casualties.

“Resources have been stretched in recent years and there has been a particular issue in the North-east around staffing shortages which have affected response times.

“The SNP government must address these workforce planning issues and also must ensure that the service is adequately resourced going forward.”