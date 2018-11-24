New appeal for Honey

A Banchory family have renewed an appeal for help in finding their pet dog and say they are willing to offer a reward.

One-year-old Honey went missing during a walk last Saturday and was last seen running into Crathes Castle estate.

The Patterdale/Border Terrier cross vanished when running after deer.

Ali Grahamslaw has made a particular plea to people who attended a craft fair at The Barn last Saturday and Sunday for any sightings of the dog.

The mother-of-four said: “We have had amazing support from local people searching for her and I would like to say a big thank you to all of them.

“The day she disappeared was the same day Liam Smith went missing in the area and police have appealed to anyone looking for Honey who may have seen Liam to get in touch with them.

“We would also be willing to offer a reward to anyone who found her and let us know.”