New date for Durris grand auction and family fun day

Drumoak and Durris Community Group’s grand auction has been rescheduled.

The event was originally due to take place last month but has now been rearranged for Saturday, September 1, from 2pm till late.

Community group chairman Duncan Wight explained: “ We were given 80 fantastic items to auction in May, some of which were worth in excess of £500 and one worth £1200.

“However, we only had around 40 people and it was felt that we couldn’t really hold a viable auction that would do justice to the hugely generous donations we had received and decided to postpone the event until September 1.

“There were so many competing events that evening which took many people away from our local event.”

The combined auction and family fun day will be held in the field behind the church on the village’s Sunnyside Drive. There will be a licensed beer tent, bouncy castle, children’s games, BBQ, and stalls.

Local groups and charities are invited to set up a stall and should contact Mr Wight to make arrangements.

Organisers are hoping the community will rally behind the group whose aim is to bring local people together at social events and use any money raised to provide equipment and items of use for all in the area.

The group is looking for members and volunteers to help out. Contact Mr Wight on 01330 811459 or 07831 855916, or secretary Sandra White on 0796 434 5310.