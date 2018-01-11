New life-saving kit in Banchory

Banchory has a new public access defibrillator.

The life-saving equipment has been installed at the Legion Scotland in Ramsay Road - and has been funded through the proceeds of monthly book sales at the branch.

The Legion took over the popular sale after the Lions Club folded last summer and officials decided £1300 should be put back into the community to provide a defibrillator.

The kit has been fitted to the exterior of the Ravenswood club.

Banchory branch chairman Alistair Black said they were keen to continue the success of the book sale, which had always been a big draw in the town.

He told the Piper this week: “We are delighted to put something back into the community from the proceeds.

“The sales have been extremely well supported and a public access defibrillator can be used by anyone.”

The idea for the life-saving equipment came from club manager Trish Ewen who got in contact with Banchory Area First Responders (BAFR).

She said: “There was no defibrillator cover in this part of the town and I thought it would be good to have the equipment here.

“We will be holding awareness sessions in the near future.”

Mike Gill, of BAFR, thanked the club for the donation.

He said: “It means there is another area of Banchory covered by a defibrillator.

“There is now a good spread across the town. We are delighted to receive this donation.”

Legion committee member Tim Milne, who organises the book sale each month, said: “It is good to see the fine traditions of the Lions Club continuing with a donation to the community like this.

“The book sales have remained very popular and we hope the public will continue to support them.”

The sale is held on the first Saturday of the month and the next one is in February.

Car boot sales, which accompany the book event, are due to resume in March.

Meanwhile, a New Year barbecue at Ravenswood raised nearly £600 for Macmillan Cancer Support.