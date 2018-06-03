New look for theatre

Aboyne Community Theatre has undergone a refurbishment.

It was closed for three weeks for the provision of new seating, flooring and a new loop system for the hard of hearing

The reopening was marked by a special mini-festival to celebrate the work of Muriel Spark.

It included a double bill of vintage films and a meet-the-author event, when Olga Wojtas read from her recently-published first novel “Miss Blaine’s Prefect and the Golden Samovar”, and talked about her literary journey.

David Eastwood, of Aboyne Arts and Theatre Development Group, who organised the mini-festival, said: “There have been many compliments about the new seating.

“We are really grateful to Aberdeenshire Council for having refurbished the theatre to such a high standard.”