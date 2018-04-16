New residents invited to try Deeside assisted living house

Residents of Abbeyfield House in Torphins are encouraging older people, who are still independent but can no longer stay at home, to come and see what the house has to offer.

Abbeyfield Scotland provides supported accommodation in a small and family-friendly environment for those who are not yet ready for a care or nursing home.

The modern, purpose-built house in Torphins has assisted living for up to nine residents and currently has vacant rooms and a flat with its own kitchen facilities.

For more details, contact Aberdeenshire area supervisor Carole Foreman on 07880 037518