Nominations open for CNPA board elections

Nomination forms are available for the Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) board elections.

Letters and leaflets are dropping through letter boxes, giving people more information about the election process and what to do if they are interested in standing – or what to do to ensure they are registered to vote.

The board agrees the long-term objectives for the park and sets out the CNPA’s priorities for work. It also plays a key role in representing the national park and the park authority by acting as ambassadors.

Five board members are directly elected by residents in the Cairngorms National Park, serving for four years. They serve alongside seven members who are appointed by the five local authorities covering the park area and seven directly appointed by Scottish Government Ministers.

CNPA chief executive Grant Moir said: “As staff, we look to the board for guidance and strategic direction and members are involved with a number of committees helping to deliver the park authority’s three main areas of work, conservation, visitor experience and rural development.

“Anyone can stand for election and my advice to any potential new board members would be that they need to be prepared to not only consider the park’s communities when carrying out their duties, but consider our responsibility to the people of Scotland to look after this special place.”

The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, February 13.