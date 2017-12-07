North-east on storm alert

The North-east remains on amber alert as Storm Caroline approaches.

High winds have already been sweeping the area with the worst conditions expected later in the day.

More than 300 properties in the Aboyne area were affected by a power cut this morning but Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) say all should have supplies restored by mid-morning.

Gusts of 80mph and over are expected in parts of northern Aberdeenshire

A spokesperson for SSEN said: “Our established resilience plans are in place, with additional frontline teams, support staff, equipment and welfare facilities being mobilised in the areas expected to be impacted.

“We would like to reassure our customers that we are well prepared and resourced to respond promptly to any damage to our network, where it is safe to do so.”

Once Storm Caroline moves away, yellow warnings for snow and ice are in place for Friday and Saturday.