One person has been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle accident in Banchory.

The crash happened around 1.15 this afternoon on the A93 near the town’s Tesco store.

It involved a Fiat 500, a Land Rover and a bin lorry.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call today at 13.18 to attend a road traffic incident in Banchory.

“We dispatched two ambulances and two paramedic response units to the scene.

“We transported one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”