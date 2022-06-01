A closer look at the variety of wildflower jewels found along the Dee

Marsh marigold or kingcup: a member of the buttercup family, favouring damp, wet places. Other members are meadow buttercup and creeping buttercup. Meadow buttercups make up ‘fields of gold’ in summer grass pastures. Nettles (from the urticaceae family) are important food plants for species such as the small tortoiseshell, peacock and red admiral butterflies which lay their eggs on the leaves. They have flowers which are not very noticeable but are present so that seeds can be produced. Known for the irritating skin rash they deliver, nettles spread very successfully by underground stems which are strong survivors of any attempts to thwart their growth! Chickweed wintergreen is in the primrose family. Hawthorns, in the rose family, make great wildlife-supporting hedges, providing food, shelter from predators and nesting places. Bugle, a labiate, spreads through other plants and projects its flower spikes skywards. It’s an important food for bumblebees, green-veined white butterflies, Silver Y moths and common carder bees. Ribwort plantain is in the plantain family - often used as ‘soldiers’ in a game where one person tries to knock the head off their opponent’s soldier. Sweet cicely is an umbellifer – and June is the perfect time to see them, with lush foliage and a strong smell of aniseed. Spignel is a rather exotic-looking umbellifer with its green froth of leaves. Tufted vetch is from the large family of legumes, comprising peas, vetches and clovers. It spreads its bright, mauve flowers and primly arranged leaves using clutching and grasping tendrils, boldly making its way through other plants. The cheerful wild pansy belongs to the pansies and violets family, a feast for the eyes when you find a gathering of these in grassy or sandy grass areas. Bell heather: there are many similar-looking plants in the ericaceae family such as bell heather, heather or ling, blaeberry (bilberry), cowberry, crowberry, bearberry and cross-leaved heath. It’s fun to look for the differences between them and learn to identify them. They feel very Scottish but occur widely in moorland and heathland. Lesser stitchwort is abundant along banks and fences right now. Red campion is a member of the chickweeds, pinks and campion family, and an important food for a wide variety of bees, butterflies and moths. The forget-me-not belongs to the borage family, with their small, stunning, brilliant, bright, blue flowers. Lupin: the hair-covered stems and leaves holding the droplets of rain make the glamorous, blousy lupins shine like jewels by the river. Red clover: red and white clover are very common and great flowers for feeding bees and other insects. Barren strawberry: the barren strawberry - and subtly different wild strawberry – are members of the rose family. Dog rose: a member of the rose family Rowan: the rowan’s flowers are a precursor to its berries The cuckoo flower, also known as lady’s smock or milkmaids, is in the brassica or crucifer family. It prefers damp, wet places and appears around the same time as cuckoos arrive to breed. It’s an important flower for orange-tip butterflies who lay their eggs on it. Smith’s pepperwort is also in the brassica or crucifer family Comfrey is a member of the borage family, abundant along the riverside. A great food plant for insects to forage in the tubular flower bells. Wood crane’s bill: a member of the crane’s-bills and stork’s-bills family.