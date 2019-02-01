Path project completed

Banchory Paths Association (BPA) has just completed another upgrade in the town.

Volunteers have finished the Core Path behind Glen O’ Dee Hospital.

BPA hopes the new path will encourage people to walk and cycle more and members would like, in the longer term, to upgrade the length of the main path through Corsee Woods.

The group has secured planning permission to improve and resurface the route between Pantoch and the Deeside Way, which runs between Cordiners Sawmills and the caravan site.

Spokesman David Culshaw said: “It is hoped that this work will start in the Spring.

“The path will also have dropped kerbs at each side of the A93 which will make the crossing safer for the many users of this path.

“Another project, which will hopefully take place later in the year, subject to sufficient funding, is the creation of a ‘circular’ woodland walk in Corsee Woods from the playpark at the East end of Hillcroft Road to the Hydro Board car park at the end of Tocher Lane/Burnett Hill.

“Thank you to all the folk who have helped by putting the blue tokens, from the Tesco ‘Bags of Help’scheme, in the BPA slot in the store.”

Any individual or business who can help with funding is asked to contact fundraising convener, Ken Henderson, or treasurer Elizabeth Culshaw via bpabanchorycommittee@gmail.com.

With a busy programme of path maintenance approaching, BPA would also like to hear from any volunteers.