Paths project completed

A volunteer group in Banchory has completed an upgrade of paths in the town.

The work in the Burnett Park area represents one of Banchory Paths Association’s (BPA) largest projects.

Planning for the upgrading started nearly three years ago when it was brought to the group’s attention that the path from Corsee Road to the Burnett Park, and the old railway line path behind the park, were in a poor condition with rough or muddy patches.

Permission was sought from the landowner, Forestry Commission Scotland (FES), to carry out conservation work on the routes.

Volunteers took several days to cut back vegetation and overhanging branches and finished their work recently.

BPA project officer David Culshaw said: “This was our largest project for a number of years, costing around £9000.

“The paths have had fairly major drainage installed, the railway path was scraped back to a hard surface.

“They have been resurfaced with type one material and then a dust layer to stop the surface breaking up.”

Mr Culshaw thanked their sponsors for vital support which allowed the project to go ahead, and FES for its co-operation.

BPA would like to refurbish other paths in the Banchory area when funding allows.

Volunteers are currently hoping to resurface another path in the Burnett Park area, and also the link path from Pantoch to the Deeside Way, which runs alongside the caravan site.