PC’s long service medal

An Aberdeenshire-based police officer with more than 20 years’ in the force has received a long service and good conduct medal.

PC Steven Lafferty was presented with the medal by Local Area Commander Chief Inspector Murray Main at the Alford Joint Police and Ambulance Station.

Chief Inspector Main said: “Steve has served in Alford and communities across Deeside and the North-east for nearly 21 years and I’m delighted to have this opportunity to recognise his excellent work over these years.

“A career in policing is exceptionally challenging but highly rewarding for those who, like Steve go the extra mile.

“I know Steve and his colleagues have made a significant contribution to serving and protecting local communities and I’m really pleased he is being recognised for his loyal service, achievements and continuing contribution in the local community.”