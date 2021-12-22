A hub for art and culture

The villages of Ballater, Braemar and Crathie have recently attracted international audiences for their art and cultural offerings.

By Dawn Renton
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 12:00 am
The East Cairngorms is fast gaining recognition for being a rural hub for art and culture in Scotland.

The East Cairngorms offers a coveted combination of cosy inside spaces where visitors can absorb the works of famed and local artists whilst indulging in the variety of gastronomical delicacies available; as well as a chance to get out into the rugged wilderness of the surrounding hills to experience first-hand the dramatic scenery and skies.

International art audiences will likely be familiar with the boutique hotel, The Fife Arms in Braemar; the Victorian construction, consciously restored by co-founders of the acclaimed global gallery Hauser & Wirth.

Tom Addy, construction manager of the Fife Arms restoration, and artisan furniture maker and owner of Tor Workshop in Braemar said: “It’s not what you expect to find in a rural Scottish Village – there’s internationally famous artworks at the Fife, a French patisserie, and some really niche artisan shops run by unique makers that hark back to yester year.

“We’ve seen a wave of events, activities and enterprises emerge in recent years and now have a diverse range of craft shops, places to eat and activities for locals and visitors.”

Andrew Braidwood who owns and runs Braemar Art Gallery adds: “A lot of folk come here to do site specific art – because it is so easy to get off the beaten track; to be alone and uninterrupted. That peace is not always that easy to find elsewhere.”

“You can take in the incredible skies and light we get here – which you see reflected in so much of the art created here throughout time.

"We’re so lucky to have so little light and sound pollution. It makes it a special place for artists.”

In acknowledgement of the East Cairngorm’s growing presence as a hub for art and culture, a new campaign was launched in November by Ballater Business Association (BBA) and Braemar Tourism Group (BTG).

The campaign includes a website, promotional video, digital trail map and trip planner.

For more information head to www.visitballater.com/east-cairngorms-art-and-culture-trail/

