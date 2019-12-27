A labour of love for local rail volunteers

A rare piece of rail history is about to go on display at Milton of Crathes station.

Royal Deeside Railway volunteers have brought a postal trolley back to its former glory.

The GPO handcart has been with the group for the last five years and is believed to be one of the few remaining examples of its type.

Volunteers believe the trolley was used in Torphins to transfer mail from the station - which closed in 1966 - to Banchory and to relevant post offices.

Other priorities for the railway group meant restoration work was delayed - but volunteers are delighted with the final result.

Member Bill Brown, who started the restoration, told the Piper: “It was very interesting doing up the cart in the last quarter of 2018, and fellow Royal Deeside Railway member Harvey Pole, who took over in August this year, had more room and a far greater selection of tools to complete the job than me.

“He had, as we all have, various problems along the way but the end result is really good.”

The finished article will soon be an eye-catching piece of railway history for visitors.