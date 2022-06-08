A long-awaited trip for Banchory Community Football Club’s 2005s boys’ team

The boys enjoyed a tour around Old Trafford

The squad was due to compete in a tournament in Spain against teams from all over Europe. Fundraising efforts by the boys, parents and friends had taken place for three years beforehand to fund the trip of a lifetime.

Then, in March 2020, Covid struck. The tournament was cancelled.

It has taken until this year for the team to enjoy their well-earned trip away, with a fantastic football-themed visit to England.

The boys bumped into Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar.

The squad travelled from Banchory to benefit from professional coaching sessions at Bolton Wanderers, before a tour of Manchester United’s Old Trafford Stadium and then tickets for the biggest match of the English Premier League season, when Manchester City took on Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

They also bumped into some famous faces along the way – none other than Adrian Dunbar, the actor behind Line of Duty’s grizzled Chief Superintendent Ted Hastings!

Bryan Rogie, one of the 2005s coaches, said: “It was great to take the team away on a wonderful trip – the boys really deserved it after the fundraising efforts that took place and the disappointment of missing out on the trip to Spain. The team had great fun and represented Banchory and the club very well.