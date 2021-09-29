A muddy good time at Banchory Beast Race

The sun was shining as particpants took part in the Banchory Beast Race last month.

Hundreds of participants tackled the beast to raise vital funds for the events’ charity partner, Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.

After a difficult 18 months for the charity, with events being cancelled or postponed, they were delighted to be back running live events and cheering on their supporters in-person.

Hayley Simpson, fundraising manager at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, said: “We had a fantastic day at the Banchory Beast Race.

Thumbs up from this brave participant.

"We want to say a massive thank you to all our participants who tackled the course with enormous energy and had a muddy good time!

“The atmosphere was amazing and it’s great to be able to share that with our supporters again.

"Over the difficult lockdown period, our supporters stepped up and supported us by taking on virtual challenges but it’s just fantastic to be part of events of this size again and get together to make sure there’s no life half lived in Scotland.

“Every penny raised today will go towards making sure people across Scotland get the support they really need when they return home from hospital.”

Particpants took part in over 30 epic obstacles.

Hayley added: “A big thank you to our dedicated team of volunteers who have worked tirelessly to help make the event run smoothly – we couldn’t do it without them!”

Visit www.chss.org.uk to find out more.

Every penny raised from the event will help people across Scotland

Racers took on wooden hurdles, nets, hills and being blasted with ice cold water.

Braving the beast was easy for these contestants.

Obstacles were given an upgrade this year.