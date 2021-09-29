A muddy good time at Banchory Beast Race
Brave participants ran, crawled and dragged their way over muddy obstacles, into freezing loch water and down a giant water slide for charity on Saturday, September 25, as they took part in the gruelling Banchory Beast Race at Knockburn Loch in Strachan.
Hundreds of participants tackled the beast to raise vital funds for the events’ charity partner, Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.
After a difficult 18 months for the charity, with events being cancelled or postponed, they were delighted to be back running live events and cheering on their supporters in-person.
Hayley Simpson, fundraising manager at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, said: “We had a fantastic day at the Banchory Beast Race.
"We want to say a massive thank you to all our participants who tackled the course with enormous energy and had a muddy good time!
“The atmosphere was amazing and it’s great to be able to share that with our supporters again.
"Over the difficult lockdown period, our supporters stepped up and supported us by taking on virtual challenges but it’s just fantastic to be part of events of this size again and get together to make sure there’s no life half lived in Scotland.
“Every penny raised today will go towards making sure people across Scotland get the support they really need when they return home from hospital.”
Hayley added: “A big thank you to our dedicated team of volunteers who have worked tirelessly to help make the event run smoothly – we couldn’t do it without them!”
Visit www.chss.org.uk to find out more.