A new look for Banchory West Church

Visitors to Banchory West Parish Church will be singing the praises of upgraded facilities since full completion of an extensive refurbishment.

The facelift has seen renovation of the sanctuary and meeting rooms to create accessible, light, warm and flexible meeting spaces which it is hoped will be used not only by the congregation, but by other local groups and organisations.

The Centenary Hall

Funded by donations from the congregation and several generous legacies, the building project, which first began in 2013, was finished this year with the modernisation of the Centenary Hall area.

As well as full disabled access, the new look church now has five potential meeting areas of varying size and two fully fitted kitchens, one which includes commercial equipment.

Minister at Banchory West, Rev Tony Stephen, said: “We are excited about completion of the building renovation project and I am very grateful to those who have given their time, talents and resources to bringing it to fruition.

“We look forward to the building being of benefit not just to ourselves but the community we serve.”

The church will be showcasing its new look at an open day event this Friday which will be from 10am until 3pm.