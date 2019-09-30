A trail-blazer of a bike day at Tarland

A day of family fun biking at Tarland Trails in Drummy Woods, as part of Tarland Food and Music Festival, raised more than £1500.

The proceeds will go towards plans for a 30km trail centre to the north of the village.

Up to 400 riders took part in a fun-filled day with a balance bike course, ebike-led rides and demonstrations.

There was a showcase of all things mountain biking, including details of the facilities proposed for Tarland Trails 2, Aboyne Bike Park extension and Gravitate North East project.

Gravitate’s James Davidson said: “The number of folk, and particularly the number of kids, out there to the north of the village, further emphasises the amount of potential mountain bike trail users we have here in the North-east.”

The event had the support of coaches and guides for led rides on tracks, trails and roads around Tarland.

Dr Bike: Munara Cycle Solutions was on hand to fix and tweak many bikes throughout the day.

The event was part of the Big Bike Revival and received funding support.

Many new bikes were available for demo by CycleHighlands, Kona UK & Ireland, as well as Bennachie Bike Bothy and Bird Bikes.

Mid Deeside Community Trust also had its fleet of ebikes available.

Chris Roper, of Ride in Peace Adventures, was on hand in the pump track, with timed laps and a track stand challenge.

Riders closed the day with a mass descent of the blue trail, followed by the drawing of the Big Bike raffle, with many donations from bike-related companies and local businesses.

Money is still being counted but it estimated that a total of more than £1500 has been raised, giving a major boost to funding research.

Organisers thanked everyone who had made the event such a success.