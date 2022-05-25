Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team to celebrate its 50th sponsored walk

The Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team

The annual event is AMRT’s biggest fundraiser but has been paused for the past two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Team Leader, Stuart Warrender, said: “2020 would have been the 50th year of our annual sponsored walk but unfortunately the event had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

"Our sponsored walks began in 1970 to raise vital funds that support the work of the team, so this is a significant milestone for the team’s history.

"To mark the occasion, we have decided to recreate the very first route from back in 1970.”

Walkers will begin from the team’s base at the Spittal of Muick then follow the Capel Mounth track to Bachnagairn before descending the well-known ‘Streak of Lightning’ to return to Loch Muick and enjoy complimentary refreshments at the finish line.

Stuart continued: “Over the years, we have varied the walk locations within our operational area, but it seemed fitting to return to the original 25km route for our 50th edition.

"Many of our supporters have taken part in multiple events and we even have participants who were first introduced to the walk as children and are now taking part as seasoned walkers with their own family.

“The past few years have been challenging for everyone and we’re looking forward to bringing together familiar and fresh faces to celebrate our history in one of Aberdeenshire’s most scenic spots.”

For full event details and to register visit www.amrt.org.uk/Sponsored-Walks

Based in Westhill, Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team was formed in 1964 and covers 8,737km2 of terrain in the central and eastern Cairngorms, and the lower hills of Deeside and Donside.