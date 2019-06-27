Aberdeenshire dancers head to Holyrood

A collection of Aberdeenshire’s finest Highland Dancers are heading to the Scottish Parliament to help celebrate its 20th Anniversary.

The dancers will help entertain guests in a fun-filled day at Holyrood on Saturday, June 29.

A whole host of activities will take place on the day including live music and dance, retro games, and a rare opportunity to go behind the scenes of the Parliament and sit in the Presiding Officer’s seat.

Sessions will be hosted on ‘The Future of Scotland’ where guests can remotely control robots of the future, experience 3D Holograms, or discuss their aspirations for Scotland for the next 20 years.

There will also be panel debates, including a Festival of Politics session which discusses the concept of ‘Happiness’.

Looking ahead to the event, the Parliament’s Presiding Officer, the Rt Hon Ken Macintosh MSP said: “Our focus has always been for this Parliament to be open and accessible for all and what better opportunity to open our doors than for our 20th Anniversary celebrations.

“There truly is something for everyone as we celebrate our birthday and play host to the best of Scottish culture."