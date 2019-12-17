Aberdeenshire’s festive recycling and waste arrangements

Aberdeenshire Council is wishing North-east residents a very mer-recycling Christmas as the festive season fast approaches.

This year the local authority is encouraging householders to ensure landfill is not on their Christmas wish list as arrangements for festive recycling and waste collections are unveiled.

Households create more waste at this time of year as a result of buying excess food and presents, wrapping paper, cards and possibly even their Christmas tree.

But residents can help save tax-payers’ money by making better use of available recycling services and avoiding sending items to landfill unnecessarily, as sending waste to landfill costs much more than recycling.

Waste team manager Andrew Sheridan explains: “In terms of food waste, first and foremost we are encouraging residents to reuse their leftover turkey and vegetables in warming casseroles, tasty pies or even bespoke pizzas.

“Failing that then you can recycle foodstuffs in your food caddies which are collected from homes every week.”

And when it comes to of Christmas-related materials we accumulate, there are many types of cardboard, non-glittery Christmas cards and other items which can all be popped into your blue-lidded kerbside bins which are picked up fortnightly.

The council’s network of recycling centres will be closed from 3pm on December 24 until 9am on December 27 and from 3pm, December 31 until 9am on January 3.

Meanwhile, household refuse collections due on Wednesday, December 25 will now be collected on Friday, December 27 followed by: Thursday, December 26 now Saturday, December 28; Friday, December 27 now Monday, December 30; Wednesday, January 1 now Friday, January 3; Thursday, January 2 now Saturday, January 4; Friday, January 3 now Monday, January 6.

If crews are unable to collect bins owing to adverse weather, they will empty your bin during the next scheduled collection for that bin.