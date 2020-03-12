Aberdeenshire to have single licensing board

Aberdeenshire Council will have just one single licensing board from next month.

The board structure across the region was discussed at last Thursday’s full council meeting.

Currently there are three boards – North, Central and South Aberdeenshire.

However, following a recent review, the council had been recommended to reduced them to one single board.

The three existing divisional boards were formed back in May, 2007, but will cease to exist from midnight on April 28.

They will be replaced with the single Aberdeenshire Licensing Board.

A public consultation was carried out between December and January to gather opinion on having a single licensing board.

Responses from the consultation stated that having one would lead to lower costs and less travel, more efficiency and consistency in decision-making.

However, concerns were also raised claiming that moving to one board would “dilute the local knowledge” and it may lead to added staff pressures.

Councillor Jim Gifford supported the creation of a single board, adding that having 10 members made up of members of existing boards would help to retain local knowledge.

His comments were supported by Councillor Peter Argyle.

However Councillor Brian Topping, chair of the North Licensing Board, moved an amendment to keep the three existing boards, adding: “I am against centralisation and believe that local knowledge is important.”

He was backed by Councillor Stephen Calder.

The issue was put to a vote with the motion to create the single licensing board gaining 50 votes.

Keeping the existing three boards got four votes and there was one no vote.

It was proposed that members of the new Aberdeenshire Licensing Board will be elected at the next meeting of the full council on Wednesday, March 18.