Aboyne Academy teacher's swim challenge for mental health charity

Jon will take a dip in the River Dee for charity later this month.

Jon Turley, a Social Emotional, and Behavioural Difficulties, (SEBD) Teacher will be swimming the Dee from Invercauld Bridge near Braemar to Aberdeen to raise money for the Scottish Association for Mental Health.

Each year Jon tries to raise money for a good cause through running marathons, and open water swims. This year, he is really raising the bar.

Commenting, Jon said: "Myself and Dermid Arthur are teachers from Aboyne Academy, and we have both seen the effects the pressures of the past months have had on the students within our school.

"Multiply this by all the thousands of pupils around the UK and it is evident that mental health issues not only with students but with large sections of the population have had a profound effect on society.”

Jon was originally going to be joined by Dermid, but he fell off his mountain bike and broke his shoulder, so is out of the game.

So Jon will now be swimming solo.

He continued: “On the 16th -18th October, I will attempt to swim from Invercauld Bridge near Breamar through to Aberdeen rowing club, a total of around 64 miles (103 klm) over three days.

"It's a bit daft but it's for a great cause and hopefully the money will go some way to helping pupils and adults through this extraordinary time we are in.”

Jon has chosen to raise funds for SAMH.

He explains: “I chose SAMH because teenage mental health is a big issue in our youth today and is on the rise due in part to the current situation and impacts not only the individual but the whole community, as I’m an SEBD teacher I see this impact on a daily basis.

"The great outdoors as I’m sure you agree is beneficial to both physical and mental health, and although I’m not saying we should all swim the length of a river, being outdoors helps in a big way to alleviating many forms of stress and anxiety.

He added: “Please dig deep and help us smash our target.”