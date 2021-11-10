Aboyne Bonfire and Fireworks to take place this weekend

The bonfire and fireworks display takes place this weekend.

Andy Overton, Chairman of the Aboyne Bonfire Co-operative, said: “With the cooperation of groups from our community, we have planned an event that will be great fun. I want to thank everyone for continuing to support this event, which we hope will be bigger and better than ever.”

The bonfire will be lit at around 5pm and the fireworks will start at around 7pm.

Food will be available stalls run by the Rotary Club, who will selling burgers and other hot food, as well as A&Z Donuts, Just Delicious, Shorty's and Aboyne Ice Cream. Stalls will open at 5.30pm.

Glow sticks and further fun items will be available from a stall beside the Pavilion on the Green only.

Mr Overton added: “We would encourage everyone attending to purchase these items from our stall only, this really supports the successful running of the evening – any other vendors of such items present are not part of the event.”

Keeping with tradition, the Guys for the top of bonfire will be made by the local Cubs, Scouts, Brownies and Guides groups.

“To help us to build an impressive bonfire, we’re calling on anyone with spare, dry, timber or firewood to drop it off to Aboyne Green between 10am and 4pm on the day,” said Mr Overton. “We are also looking for additional volunteers to marshal on the night and help with set-up of the event.”

Mr Overton added: “I want to remind families to help make this event safe and fun for everyone, please follow applicable Covid guidance and also do not bring any personal fireworks to the event.”

This annual fun evening only takes place with the continued generosity of donations from the public – volunteers will be raising money on the night to cover the costs of the community-run event and bringing cash to the event is encouraged. You can also donate via www.gofundme.com/f/aboyne-bonfire-fireworks.

The organisers would also like to thank AJC Homes, for their support helping with the post-event tidy up of Aboyne Green.