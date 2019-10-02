Aboyne counselling offered by mental health group for young people

Mental Health Aberdeen’s youth counselling service, ACIS Youth, is offering free confidential therapeutic counselling in Aboyne for young people aged 12-18.

Specially-trained youth counsellors are accepting referrals from individuals living in Lower Marr and the surrounding area, to the ACIS Youth Hub, based at the offices of One to One Counselling Deeside.

Laura Simmons, One to One manager, said: “I am so thrilled that we are now in a position, through the experienced counsellors at ACIS Youth, to be able to provide free, specialist counselling to young people in the Deeside area.

“Research is showing that more and more young people need space to talk about any worries and concerns they may be experiencing, and to be able to provide them with a safe, confidential, space locally is fantastic.

“Not everyone can afford private counselling or can afford the time and money to travel to Aberdeen on a weekly basis.”

To access the service, contact One to One Counselling and leave a message on the confidential answering service – 013398 86700.

Mental Health Aberdeen provides counselling and information services to adults and young people experiencing difficulties related to their mental health and wellbeing.