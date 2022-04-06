Access to cash is vital in rural communities

Mr Bowie is calling for the legislation to be on the agenda at the State Opening of Parliament on May 10.

A change in the law was first raised in the March 2020 Budget, however this has been delayed by Covid-19.

The West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP has urged the Chancellor to push this to the top of the agenda at the State Opening of Parliament on May 10.

Mr Bowie said: “I completely accept that since the Spring Budget in 2020 many other important issues have come to the fore, the pandemic being the most obvious.

“But the pandemic put an already fragile cash network under additional strain, whilst also proving the importance of localised access to cash in rural areas.”

According to LINK, the MP’s constituency saw 22 per cent of its free-to-use ATMs vanish between August 2018 and December 2021.

And since first being elected in 2017 Mr Bowie has campaigned for better access to cash and against branch closures in towns and villages across his constituency including Banchory, Westhill and Alford.

Mr Bowie has been contacted by hundreds of constituents calling for the legislation to be introduced as part of the Government’s next programme, in line with the intention in 2020.

Following meetings and correspondence with TSB, Bank of Scotland, Clydesdale and most recently Virgin, he has now taken matters a step further by writing to the Chancellor, following a meeting they had in early March.

In the letter, Mr Bowie advises: “Cash is still a crucial part of life, it helps many elderly and vulnerable people budget effectively and having access to it is vital, especially in rural communities.

“There is no better time to implement this legislation, it was on the agenda two years ago and whilst I understand the delay due to other priorities, such as the pandemic, failure to help communities protect their access to cash could leave vulnerable people at crisis point and potentially impact negatively on local high streets.