AFFA Fine Open Air Market changes hands

The popular market returns on June 5

The popular Sunday open air market at Milton of Crathes has been taken over by the Rotary Club and will be run by volunteers from the club with all proceeds going to local charities.

The Affa Fine Market will take place monthly on the first Sunday of the month, starting on June 5, and traders and car booters wishing to book pitches can do so on the Affa Fine Market Facebook page by following the link to a sale.

“Bookings and payment can be done electronically on a monthly basis or for the whole year,” said former club president, Edwina Keown, who is a member of the organising committee.

“It’s a big commitment for the club but with the support of traders, car booters and the public we look forward to raising a considerable amount of money for charity.”

Entry and car parking is free, although donations will be welcome from the general public attending to supplement the income from pitch rentals. The event will run each week from 10am to 2pm.

The club aim to make the market a real community event by extending the attractions to include local food and drink, arts and crafts, repurposing and recycling, clothing and accessories and home and garden.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy a snack at the tea/coffee stalls and take something home for their tea from one of the food and drink stalls.

Edwina added: “We just want to do something for the community and make it a great day out for all the family.”

AFFA Fine Open Air Market is one of Aberdeenshire's largest open air shopping markets - a mix of local makers, traditional market stalls and car booters.

The Market takes place on the first Sunday of the month at Milton of Crathes.

The dates of the 2022 markets are:

Sunday 5 June Sunday 3 July Sunday 7 August Sunday 4 September Sunday 2 October Sunday 6 November Sunday 4 December