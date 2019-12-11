Alford dance academy opens new premises

A dance school has opened a new, purpose-built studio in Alford following financial support.

The Leanne MacVeigh Dance Academy provides training in ballet, tap and musical theatre.

It has gone from strength to strength since it was formed in 2013 and has a new base in converted industrial units.

Owner Leanne Mackay said: “I have been running the dance academy for six years and the business was getting to a stage where it was unable to grow due to the limitations of hiring various halls.

“I began to look for suitable premises which I would be able to convert into a purpose-built dance studio.

“Business Loans Scotland granted me a fund match loan of £37,000 and that money, along with my savings invested, has meant I have an amazing dance studio complete with waiting room, cloakroom, toilets and small kitchenette.”

Leanne added: “Having my own dance studio means that I am now able to add the additional classes for the children who have been on waiting lists, and generate more income from the addition of studio hire and parties.

“The studio will also create a safe and welcoming environment that my students can call a home from home.”

Andrew Dickson, Business Loans Scotland fund manager said; “The loan demonstrates our commitment to supporting small and medium- sized enterprises across Scotland with finance to grow.

“Leanne had a clear vision of how she wanted to grow her business.”