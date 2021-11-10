Alford Heritage Museum gains A listed status

Alford Heritage Museum has been awarded Category A listed status by Historic Environment Scotland (HES)

Opening in 1905, the Alford Auction Mart was built for and operated by Aberdeen cattle salesmen Reith and Anderson, the largest cattle firm in Aberdeenshire at that time. It closed in 1986 after 80 years of near-continuous operation.

The site remains today as a largely complete and very rare example of a pre-1914 livestock mart of timber construction, and the museum aims to preserve the rural heritage of the north-east.

Dara Parsons, head of designations at HES, said: “The Alford Heritage Museum is a welcome addition to the List. Only the most outstanding examples are given a category A listing, and in this case we have recognised the important contribution the former mart makes to our understanding and appreciation of agricultural life, economy and society in this part of Scotland during the 19th and 20th centuries."

Alison Kennedy, Trustee of Alford Heritage Museum, said: "While Trustees, volunteers and members of Alford Heritage Museum realised the importance of the former Alford Auction Mart building to the local community, the national significance has come as a huge surprise and we are overwhelmed and thrilled with the Category A listing awarded.