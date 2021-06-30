Alford Heritage Museum gets ready to welcome back visitors
Having been closed throughout 2020, the Trustees and volunteers of Alford Heritage Museum is reopening on Thursday July 1.
It is a particularly special reopening as 2021 is the 30th anniversary of the formation of the museum by a band of local enthusiasts who wanted to see the old auction mart used as a heritage centre.
A spokesperson said: “We believe that this is the last intact wooden mart left in Scotland and so its preservation as a historic building is very important. It used to be the centre of village life and we aim to keep it as a community resource to be enjoyed by all.”
Over the past 18 months the museum has benefitted from Covid-related grants, administered by Museums Galleries Scotland, which have provided much needed support during closure.
To celebrate the reopening the museum is offering free entry during July, asking only for a donation towards the upkeep of the facility.
Open Thursday – Sunday 12-4pm. Book tickets online at alfordheritagemuseum.com