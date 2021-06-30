Alford Heritage Museum gets ready to welcome back visitors

Having been closed throughout 2020, the Trustees and volunteers of Alford Heritage Museum is reopening on Thursday July 1.

By Dawn Renton
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 11:39 am
The museum has been closed throughout 2020 due to the pandemic.

It is a particularly special reopening as 2021 is the 30th anniversary of the formation of the museum by a band of local enthusiasts who wanted to see the old auction mart used as a heritage centre.

A spokesperson said: “We believe that this is the last intact wooden mart left in Scotland and so its preservation as a historic building is very important. It used to be the centre of village life and we aim to keep it as a community resource to be enjoyed by all.”

Over the past 18 months the museum has benefitted from Covid-related grants, administered by Museums Galleries Scotland, which have provided much needed support during closure.

To celebrate the reopening the museum is offering free entry during July, asking only for a donation towards the upkeep of the facility.

Open Thursday – Sunday 12-4pm. Book tickets online at alfordheritagemuseum.com

