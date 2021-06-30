Alford Heritage Museum gets ready to welcome back visitors

The museum has been closed throughout 2020 due to the pandemic.

It is a particularly special reopening as 2021 is the 30th anniversary of the formation of the museum by a band of local enthusiasts who wanted to see the old auction mart used as a heritage centre.

A spokesperson said: “We believe that this is the last intact wooden mart left in Scotland and so its preservation as a historic building is very important. It used to be the centre of village life and we aim to keep it as a community resource to be enjoyed by all.”

Over the past 18 months the museum has benefitted from Covid-related grants, administered by Museums Galleries Scotland, which have provided much needed support during closure.

To celebrate the reopening the museum is offering free entry during July, asking only for a donation towards the upkeep of the facility.