Alford Heritage Museum's new season springs into life

Alford Heritage Museum is ready to welcome visitors for the new season.

The popular visitor attraction has been given a fresh face for 2022, with improvements made not only to the exterior and entrance of the building, but also to the range of community events and programmes being hosted throughout the open season.

The Museum has always been a proud reflection of the social history and farming heritage of Alford and Donside and that will be reflected in this season’s event calendar which springs into life on Saturday April 9 with an Opening Weekend Spring Market which will proudly feature a wide range of crafters, producers, food vendors, and artists from the Alford and Donside area.

The Spring Market will run from 12-4pm and also features indoor market stalls and a photo exhibition from the local camera club focused on photographs taken within Alford Heritage Museum.

Those who are familiar with the museum collection will be pleased to see many of their favourite displays again this year, with some brilliant new additions joining the collection for the 2022 season.

First time visitors will be able to newly experience the excitement of being transported back through time once they’ve ventured through the gift shop area to find themselves in a time capsule of rural living unique to Northeast Scotland.

In November 2021, the Heritage Museum was granted A listed status for the Mart building through Historic Environment Scotland, officially marking the rarity and national significance of the building itself.

For the first time this year, thanks to generous funding from the Co-op, community groups, schools, support organisations and care facilities will be able to experience the wonder of the Museum collection year round through a new Reminiscence Loan Box program which can be booked through the Alford Heritage Museum website.

Volunteers will be at the Spring Market to share more exciting details about the Reminiscence Loan Box offer, upcoming events, new programming for children and families, as well as at the museum front desk 12-4pm every Thursday-Sunday between April 7 and October 31.