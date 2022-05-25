Alford man remembered with donation to Robertson Family Roof Garden

Following the sudden death of Martin Bruce, at his home in Alford on January 21 this year, his devoted partner Fiona Black, along with their family, friends, and work colleagues, have gifted £3,715 in his memory, to the Robertson Family Roof Garden at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

By Dawn Renton
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 6:54 am
Updated Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 6:54 am
Rev Falconer and Fiona Black in the Robertson Family Roof Garden.
Fiona said: “Martin supported the charitably funded garden while it was being built, helping to raise many thousands of pounds for it. The generous way in which so many remembered Martin and celebrated his life, by donating to the garden, is truly amazing. I am proud to make this donation in his memory.”

Rev James Falconer leads on fundraising for the Robertson Family Roof Garden. He said: “We were deeply saddened by news of Martin’s death earlier this year. The generosity of those who knew and cared for him towards the garden is quite humbling.”