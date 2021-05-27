Alford's Kildrummy Castle plans to reopen next month
Kildrummy Castle in Alford will welcome back visitors from Monday, June 21 as Historic Environment Scotland (HES) announces reopening dates for further sites throughout the country.
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 7:00 am
Updated
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 9:20 am
Dubbed the ‘the noblest of northern castles’, the 13th century castle was the stronghold of the mighty earls of Mar .
Alex Paterson, chief executive of HES said: "With over 5,000 years of history in our care, we’ve adopted a phased approach to reopening.
"We are now looking forward to welcoming visitors back to even more sites, providing further opportunity to enjoy Scotland’s diverse and globally renowned historic environment.”