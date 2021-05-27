Alford's Kildrummy Castle plans to reopen next month

Kildrummy Castle will soon be open to the public again. Photo © Anne Burgess (cc-by-sa/2.0)

Dubbed the ‘the noblest of northern castles’, the 13th century castle was the stronghold of the mighty earls of Mar .

Alex Paterson, chief executive of HES said: "With over 5,000 years of history in our care, we’ve adopted a phased approach to reopening.