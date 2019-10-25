Alison enjoys life down on the farm

A retired Aberdeenshire farmer is enjoying an active lifestyle, thanks to a specially adapted scooter.

Alison Williamson, 77, has severely restricted mobility caused by polio in 1950.

But she is able to get out and about in the Lumsden countryside with the help of her TGA Supersport - regarded as the ‘Harley Davidson’ of mobility scooters.

Alison, a former animal behaviour research officer at Aberdeen University, moved to rural Aberdeenshire with her late husband, a chemistry lecturer, where they kept a small breeding flock of Shetland sheep and a few Highland cattle.

Over 25 years, her scooter was integral to feeding the animals and working the land.

Her model is unique in that it has been customised by a local blacksmith.

When she purchased her second-hand machine in 2004, Alison was delighted with its performance and comfort, but still wanted the stability of a saddle.

She located a second-hand motorbike saddle, and asked the local blacksmith to devise a way of fitting it in place of the original seat.

Alison said: “My life would not be the same without my scooter – it has been a big success to say the least.

“I appreciate that my customisation wouldn’t be suitable for everyone, however the addition of a saddle means I can use my scooter more like a motorbike, really leaning into turns and slopes, and the lower centre of gravity adds to stability.”

She added: “My machine just keeps on going in the snow, wind and rain.

“I’ve only needed one set of new tyres, a new inner tube, a battery and a couple of cables in all that time.

“I now find getting myself in and out of the car is a struggle, so the first choice for visiting neighbours or the local village shop is the Supersport.

“It continues to be indispensable on a daily basis.”