All aboard the Craigievar ‘shuttle’ bus

Grampian Transport Museum has been given a New Year funding boost.

The popular visitor attraction has been awarded £10,000 by Museums Galleries Scotland (MGS).

It is one of nine projects to receive funding from the national development body for the country’s museums.

The cash for the Alford project is to support the restoration of a rare 1966 Bristol double deck bus.

The bus is to be the main attraction in a co-operation between the museum and the National Trust for Scotland’s Craigievar Castle.

The aim is to attract cruise ship passengers from the new port facilities at Aberdeen from this spring.

GTM curator Mike Ward said: “It’s a great project and we are grateful to MGS.

“The 1966 Bristol has been part of our collection since the 1980s and has been kept in full working order.

“MGS has helped us to get it into tip-top condition to carry passengers for the anticipated cruise ship shore excursions between the museum and Craigievar Castle.

“It’s a good example of local facilities working together.”

Lucy Casot, MGS chief executive, said: “The nine funded projects are looking to the future to create museums that are relevant and responsive to their communities and visitors.

“Many of the museums are using the grant to strengthen their position in these changing times through developing their financial sustainability, increasing use of digital technology in exhibitions, and creating peer-to-peer learning opportunities.”

The development body recently announced changes to its grants programme to further support museums and galleries through removing barriers for funding projects.