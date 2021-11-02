Appeal after man goes missing from Lumphanan area

Michael Burr

Michael Burr has not been heard from since around 3pm on Tuesday, 2 November, and concerns for his welfare are growing.

He is described as around 6ft 2ins tall, of stocky build with short shaved hair and clean shaven. When last seen he was wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt.

Michael has access to and is believed to be using a white Ford Transit van, registration number SP58 LR0. It is not known what direction he may have travelled.

Inspector Andrew Sharp said: “We are becoming concerned about Michael and ask anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to get in touch. Likewise if you have seen the van described please let us know.