Appeal following fatal road crash on the B993

The crash took place on the B993 Torphins to Kincardine O'Neil road.

The incident happened around 9.05pm on Monday, 29 November, when a black Audi A3 travelling on the B993 Torphins to Kincardine O'Neil road, near to Ardmore Wood left the road and struck a tree.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He is still to be formally identified however his family have been informed.

Enquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

Sergeant Christopher Smith said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.

“We are conducting extensive enquiries into the circumstances of this incident and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, the car prior to the collision or who has dash cam footage which may assist to get in touch.”