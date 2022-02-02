Appeal following road crash near Migvie

Road Policing Sergeant Peter Henderson said: "Enquiries are ongoing and we have already spoken to a number of witnesses."I would appeal to anyone who saw the vehicle before the collision or the collision itself to please get in touch. Likewise, if anyone believes they may have dash cam footage which could assist our enquiries I would urge them to make contact."Our thoughts are with the injured party, his family and friends."Anyone with information should contact 101, quoting incident number 1186 of 29 January, 2022.