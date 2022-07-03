Appeal following serious road crash on A93 near Aboyne

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police

The incident happened around 3.30pm on Saturday, 2 June, and involved a yellow Lotus which had been travelling east and a black Seat Leon which had been travelling west.

Emergency services attended and the 65-year-old male driver of the Lotus was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The 19-year-old male driver of the Seat was conveyed to hospital with minor injuries and two male passengers, aged 17 and 16, were checked by paramedics at the scene.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley of the North East Road Policing Division said: “A man has sustained serious injuries so it is important that we establish how the crash occurred.

“The area was very busy at the time with people attending nearby events and I am appealing to anyone who happened to witness the incident or saw either of the vehicles prior to the collision to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time with a dashcam to check their footage for anything of relevance that may assist officers with their enquiries.”