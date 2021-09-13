Appeal for information following death of cyclist

Police are appealing for information following the incident.

Around 2.40pm the man was cycling on the B9126, Kirkton of Skene to Lyne of Skene Road when he came off his bike and onto the side of the road.

Members of the public stopped to assist and paramedics attended but the man died at the scene.

Inspector Lorraine Mackie, North East Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish why the man came off his bike. We are keen to speak to anyone who may have been on that road between 2-3pm. In particular, we are keen to trace the driver of a dark coloured 4 x 4 vehicle which was travelling north at the time as their information may be of assistance."