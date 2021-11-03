Appointment launches new community app project for Alford and Donside

Jenny Morley has been appointed Content Coordinator for the project.

Jenny will be helped in the role by Vivien Rae of Evoke Marketing, who has experience of building the content for similar community hubs.

The project was the brainchild of Nicola Sedgwick, immediate past Chair of Donside Community Council, which is fully supporting the new communications hub that will enable all the community organisations, businesses and charities in the area to promote themselves to residents and prospective visitors to Alford and Donside.

Funding is being provided from a number of sources including the Aberdeenshire Council’s Phoenix Fund, an award from The National Lottery Community Fund, Aberdeenshire Council’s Area Committee budget and Aberdeenshire Charity Trust.

Nicola, who remains a member of Donside Community Council, first saw an opportunity when Aberdeenshire Council made their Phoenix Fund available to help local town centres to recover from the effects of Covid after lockdown was eased.

She said: “The Community Council applied on behalf of Alford town centre and was successful. The businesses were consulted on the best way to help them to recover and ultimately the need for an excellent online communication hub for the whole area was identified. On exploring the possibilities Nick Mardall of Aberdeenshire Council introduced us to www.ourcommunityhub.com who have already provided excellent community hubs in the NE. To achieve our ambition of something similar for Alford and Donside we then applied for the further funding needed to create our own hub and we are very grateful to have received this support.”

The project is being led by a small working group representing the many local business and organisations who have already expressed their interest.

Kevin McCormick, a locally based retired marketing professional, is very enthusiastic about the project: “We live in a wonderful area so we have named our online community hub www.enjoyalfordanddonside.com. There is an amazing range of local organisations and businesses all of whom will have the opportunity to showcase themselves when the new website and app are fully up and running.

"I am sure there are also groups of whom we have no current knowledge and would encourage them to contact us as soon as possible at [email protected]”

Jenny’s most urgent initial need is for good photographs of the area: “We need photos which capture all aspects of life on Donside. Whether you have one good photo or many please get in touch, we’ll be delighted to hear from you.”