Archie joins Banchory Pipe Band in Armistice Parade

Archie with Lady Jane MacRae and GC

Archie Cowie, 10, played in the front rank, and the combined Grampian & District Pipe & Drums plus Banchory Pipe Band headed the Armistice Parade .

It was the young man’s first public outing, after taking up the pipes with the band, and learning to march.

Archie comes of fine piping stock. His father Andy is a leading member of the Banchory band, and his late grandfather David Cowie was a longtime piper with Banchory.

Two particularly proud ladies on the day were Archie’s grandmother Janet, and his mother Caroline. Both were on hand to record the great family day.

Duty meant that dad Andy couldn’t be present. A former Royal Navy officer, Andy was away on business in the Gulf of Mexico, but in a fine touch, young Archie had the honour of donning his father’s medals - the Iraq Medal and the Golden Jubilee Medal.

And correct to regulations, they were not worn on Archie’s left, but slung up on his right – indicating that while the medals were not his, he wore them by privilege.

Banchory Pipe Band was set up to offer the chance for anyone and everyone to come along and have a go at piping and drumming. It has grown to some 30+ members of all abilities, who take part in various events from school open days right the way through to the Braemar Games, and everything in-between.